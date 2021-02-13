Iona looks for home win vs Manhattan

Manhattan (5-9, 4-9) vs. Iona (6-3, 4-1)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its ninth straight win over Manhattan at Hynes Athletics Center. The last victory for the Jaspers at Iona was a 66-60 win on Feb. 12, 2010.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona's Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have combined to score 52 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Gaels scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gist has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Iona is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Gaels are 1-3 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The Manhattan defense has forced 16.4 turnovers per game in MAAC play and 16.6 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Manhattan has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaspers 29th among Division I teams. Iona has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gaels 300th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25