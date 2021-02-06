Cunningham scores 19, OSU beats No. 6 Texas Tech in 2 OTs

Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) guards Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala) AP

Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.

Kalib Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.

Avery Anderson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-5, 5-5 Big 12).

Andrew Jones had 17 points and Courtney Ramey 13 for the Longhorns (11-5, 5-4), who shot just 25% from the field (20 for 79) and had 21 turnovers. They hung around by forcing Oklahoma State into 35% shooting, grabbing 22 offensive rebounds and coming up with 18 steals and six blocks.

Cunningham scored the final basket in regulation, a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to tie the score at 59. He missed another 3-pointer with four seconds left. He had two turnovers in the final minute of the first overtime, but also swiped a Texas inbounds pass with four seconds left. But he missed a short floater in the lane and the game went to a second extra period.

No. 5 HOUSTON 112, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 46

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points to lead No. 5 Houston over the NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake.

Coming off an 82-73 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday, the Cougars (16-2) left little doubt against the overmatched Saints, jumping to a big lead by halftime. Tyson, who scored 20 in the first half, beat his previous career high of 31 points against Tulane on Jan. 28.

Houston shot 55%, including 15 of 31 on 3-pointers. Tramon Mark added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jamal Shead had 20 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and eight steals.

The margin of victory was Houston’s largest since a 131-62 win over Florida Tech in November 2005.

Jordan Embry scored nine points for OLLU (1-4).

No. 13 TEXAS TECH 73, KANSAS STATE 62

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mac McClung scored 23 points as No. 13 Texas Tech handed the Wildcats their 10th straight loss.

McClung, the Big 12 leading scorer, is averaging 25 points in his last four road games and capped the game with a breakaway dunk in the final minute.

Kevin McCullar added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4 Big 12).

Texas Tech made its final seven field goals of the game and went 24 for 51 (51%) from the field.

Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack led the way for Kansas State (5-15, 1-10) with 16 points each and Kaosi Ezeagu had 10.

No. 14 VIRGINIA 73, PITTSBURGH 65

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch to key No. 14 Virginia.

Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers (13-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.

Justin Champagnie led the Panthers (9-6, 5-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ithiel Horton had 15 points.

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 80, MIAMI 76, OT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and Hunter Cattoor added two late free throws for the No. 16 Hokies.

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Cattoor, who had 14 points, forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74. The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.

Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 91, No. 23 KANSAS 79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points and Taz Sherman added a career-best 25 for No. 17 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked.

Kansas (12-7, 6-5) lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks couldn’t rely on a barrage of 3-pointers as they did in beating West Virginia at home on Dec. 22 — they were 7 of 20 from long distance on Saturday.

McBride also had seven rebounds and eight assists. Derek Culver had 19 points and nine rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 18 points. David McCormack added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

No. 24 PURDUE 75, NORTHWESTERN 70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds ro provide the energy for No. 24 Purdue.

Zach Edey had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers won for the sixth time in eight games. Purdue (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) also has won nine straight in the series for the first time since 1994-98.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter celebrated his 350th career win and victory No. 175 in Big Ten play.

Pete Nance finished with 20 points and Chase Audige had 18 points to lead the Wildcats (6-10, 3-9) , who have lost nine straight and this time never even led.