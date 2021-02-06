Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (9-10, 5-10) vs. Robert Morris (3-10, 2-8)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to extend Robert Morris's conference losing streak to eight games. Robert Morris' last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 67-64 on Jan. 1. Youngstown State beat Robert Morris by six on the road in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. AJ Bramah, Jon Williams and Kahliel Spear have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season. For Youngstown State, .

CREATING OFFENSE: Naz Bohannon has accounted for 45 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. Bohannon has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Penguins are 4-10 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25