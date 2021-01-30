No. 23 UCLA outlasts pesky Oregon State for 57-52 victory

Oregon State forward Rodrigue Andela (34) grabs rebound over UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State for a 57-52 victory on Saturday night.

The Bruins (13-3, 9-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 16 games. They have won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a one-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was their first league loss.

Riley's jumper capped a 6-0 spurt and gave UCLA its first double-digit lead of the game with just under four minutes remaining.

The Beavers (8-7, 4-5) weren't done yet.

They responded with eight straight points to trail 52-49. The Bruins had Jarod Lucas double-teamed in the corner, but he got the ball out to Warith Alatishe, who came flying through the lane for a one-handed dunk to cap the spurt.

Clinging to a 53-50 lead, Riley missed a 3-pointer. After a timeout, OSU's Ethan Thompson stumbled and lost the ball out of bounds with eight seconds to go.

The Beavers were forced to foul Tyger Campbell, who made both for a 55-50 lead.

Thompson's layup drew the Beavers within three, but they again fouled Campbell, who made both to close out the victory.

Thompson led the Beavers with 16 points, their only double-figure scorer.

It was UCLA's third straight game that came down to the final three minutes. They are 2-1 in that stretch.

Bruins starting guard Jules Bernard went down hard near his team's basket with eight minutes left in the first half. He draped his shoulders over two staff members and limped off the court. He bruised his right knee and didn't start the second half. He returned halfway through, but didn't stay for long.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers got swept in Los Angeles, with their three-game win streak ending at Southern California. But they have upcoming games against teams with losing records, and some wins would quickly move them up in the league standings. They are one of seven Pac-12 teams with four or fewer wins.

UCLA: The Bruins have a week to prepare for their rivalry game at second-place USC. After that, four of their final seven scheduled regular-season games are against sub.-500 teams. They have yet to play Oregon this season, with all three scheduled meetings postponed because of the Ducks' COVID-19 issues, although it's likely those games will be made up.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Washington on Thursday.

UCLA: Visits crosstown rival USC on Feb. 6.