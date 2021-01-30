Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past New Orleans 79-73

Keon Clergeot had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat New Orleans 79-73 on Saturday. Gus Okafor added 20 points for the Lions. Okafor also had nine rebounds.

Nick Caldwell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (6-11, 4-5 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and six rebounds.

Southeastern Louisiana scored 45 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Damion Rosser had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (4-12, 3-5). Derek St. Hilaire added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Rodney Carson Jr. had eight rebounds.

