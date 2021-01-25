Red Wings visit the Stars after Bertuzzi’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Detroit after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Red Wings' 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 19-12-3 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Stars compiled a .920 save percentage while giving up 2.4 goals on 31.4 shots per game last season.

Detroit went 9-13-1 in division play and 5-26-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings averaged 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Red Wings: Christian Djoos: out (health protocols), Darren Helm: day to day (health protocols).