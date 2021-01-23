Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68

Trenton Massner had 13 points, seven assists and three blocks as Northwestern State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-68 on Saturday after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

Larry Owens had 14 points for Northwestern State (3-14, 2-4 Southland Conference). Kendal Coleman added 12 points and four blocks. LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.

After Southeastern Louisiana took a 66-65 lead with just under three minutes to play, Carvell Teasett nailed a 3-pointer and Owens hit a jumper at the 1:01 after a turnover.

Owens followed another turnover with a dunk for a 71-66 lead, The teams traded a pair of free throws in the last 25 seconds.

Gus Okafor had 20 points for the Lions (4-11, 2-5). Keon Clergeot added 16 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Elijah Ifejeh had 12 points and seven rebounds.

