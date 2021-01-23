Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59

Charli Collier had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the third quarter and beat No. 24 Iowa State 70-59 on Saturday, snapping the Cyclones' four-game winning streak.

Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) has won three of four to end a two-game road losing streak that helped knock the Longhorns out of the Top 25, and swept the season series against Iowa State (10-5, 6-2).

Collier, a Preseason National Player of the Year candidate, collected her nation-leading 10th double-double of the season. It was her fifth straight game scoring in double figures. She also blocked three shots and was one rebound shy of a career best.

Joanne Allen-Taylor added 16 points and Celeste Taylor had 14 for the Longhorns.

Ashley Joens, who averages 25.1 points, scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Iowa State. She picked up her third foul with about seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Iowa State hit four straight 3s during a 12-5 run to pull to 34-29 at the break. But with Joens still on the bench with three fouls, the Longhorns answered with a 14-0 run and led 52-37 with 2:57 to play in the third quarter.

The Longhorns, ranked 14th nationally in forced turnovers per game (21.85), had 15 points off 15 Iowa State turnovers.

The Cyclones entered averaging a conference-best 81.3 points a game, matched their season low. They lost at Texas 74-59 on Jan. 3.

The Longhorns play at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Iowa State plays at Kansas State on Thursday.