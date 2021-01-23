Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs Dixie State

Grand Canyon (9-3, 3-0) vs. Dixie State (4-6, 0-3)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its fifth straight conference win against Dixie State. Grand Canyon's last WAC loss came against the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 88-80 on Feb. 29, 2020. Dixie State is looking to break its current five-game losing streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has benefited heavily from its seniors. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Alessandro Lever, Oscar Frayer and Sean Miller-Moore have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trailblazers have given up just 77 points per game to WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 82 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GOODEN: Cameron Gooden has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He's also made 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Grand Canyon has won its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 64.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trailblazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Dixie State has 44 assists on 70 field goals (62.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Grand Canyon has assists on 66 of 117 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 38.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Antelopes have held opposing shooters to 35.5 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25