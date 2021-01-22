Sports

Stevens, Colorado St. knock off Utah St. 84-76

The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah

Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points with eight rebounds and eight assists and Colorado State knocked Utah State out of a first-place tie in the Mountain West Conference with an 84-76 win on Thursday night.

Kendle Moore added 16 points for the Rams (11-3, 8-2), who lost to the Aggies 83-64 on Tuesday night. David Roddy and Dischon Thomas had 15 points apiece as CSU made 11 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes, scoring the most points against Utah since the Aggies gave up 85 in losing their season opener.

Brock Miller scored 14 points for Utah State (12-4, 9-1), whose 11-game losing streak, the Aggies' longest since 2012-13, came to an end. Neemias Queta added 13 points and Rollie Worster 12 with two players adding 10.

Colorado State plays at home next week against MWC leader Boise State.

