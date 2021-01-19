Mitchell scores 28 as Jazz beat Pelicans 118-102

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Mitchell also made four of Utah’s 21 3-pointers. Jordan Clarkson added 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and reserve Joe Ingles scored 15 points. Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram had 15. The Pelicans trailed the entire second half after allowing the Jazz to make more than 20 3-pointers for the fourth time in six games.

NUGGETS 119, THUNDER 101

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds before calling it an early night as the Nuggets routed the Thunder.

Clean shaven and sporting a new buzz cut, Jokic also had six assists before taking a seat on the bench with the other starters for the fourth quarter.

Reserve Monte Morris added 15 points and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets have won six straight over the Thunder at home.

Luguentz Dort kept the Thunder close early by scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.

The Nuggets began to pull away in the second quarter and stretched it to 26 in the third before Jokic and his fellow starters became spectators.