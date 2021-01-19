Nets edge Bucks 125-123 in matchup of Eastern powers

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP

Kevin Durant made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123 on Monday night.

Durant finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the Nets their fourth straight victory in a game in which two of the East’s best went toe-to-toe right down to a tense finish that ended when Khris Middleton missed a potential winning 3-pointer from the corner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Middleton added 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 22.

WARRIORS 115, LAKERS 113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 and Golden State rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Lakers.

LeBron James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Dennis Schröder led Los Angeles with 25 points and James added 19. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Eric Paschall came off the bench to score 19 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18 for Golden State, which has won 10 of its last 12 when playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

SPURS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 104

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists and San Antonio beat Portland.

Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs' reserves outscored Portland's backups 59-24.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points

The Spurs took over late in the third quarter and went on an 11-0 run early in the fourth to lead 95-82.

HAWKS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 97

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and Atlanta beat Minnesota.

The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.

Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10.

HEAT 113, PISTONS 107

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Heat got their biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat Detroit and snap a three-game slide.

Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat, who got 18 apiece from Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn. Miami was again without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley (virus protocols), Tyler Herro (neck) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder).

Jerami Grant had 27 points for Detroit, but his layup that could have gotten the Pistons within three was blocked by Adebayo with 31 seconds left. Wayne Ellington made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Pistons, who got 21 from Derrick Rose and 15 from Mason Plumlee.

KNICKS 91, MAGIC 84

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.

Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who won their second straight.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which lost its sixth in a row. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 17 rebounds while Terrence Ross added 19 points for the Magic.

GRIZZLIES 108, SUNS 104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as Memphis beat Phoenix for its fifth straight victory.

Grayson Allen, who finished with 16 points, converted four free throws down the stretch. Brandon Clarke also scored 17 points for Memphis.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and tied a season high with 16 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 17 points, while Chris Paul finished with 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix.

RAPTORS 116, MAVERICKS 93

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and Pascal Siakam had a big second half, leading Toronto over Dallas.

Siakam scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Raptors pulled away for their third straight victory. Chris Boucher added 21 points and OG Anunoby contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and much of the defensive work against Dallas star Luka Doncic.

Doncic, who was coming off a triple-double in Sunday’s 117-101 loss to Chicago, scored 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting and added seven rebounds and nine assists.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points and nine rebounds. The Mavericks shot 37.8% with 23 turnovers and lost their third straight.

BULLS 125, ROCKETS 120

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and Chicago overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets.

The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points.

Oladipo looked good in his first game for Houston, pouring in 32 points. The two-time All-Star was acquired from Indiana as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn last week.

Christian Wood scored 30 and grabbed nine rebounds. Eric Gordon added 21 points after missing back-to-back games because of tightness in his lower left leg. The Rockets lost for the fourth time in five games.