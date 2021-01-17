Samford looks to end streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (7-4, 0-2) vs. Samford (5-7, 1-4)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks to extend Samford's conference losing streak to five games. Samford's last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 84-71 on Dec. 30, 2020. Western Carolina came up short in a 78-76 game at Mercer in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Western Carolina's Mason Faulkner, Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has 33 assists on 76 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three games while Western Carolina has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 23rd among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 78.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd overall).

