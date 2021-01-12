Golden State and Indiana meet for non-conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers in non-conference play.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall with an 8-26 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference action and 20-17 on the road a season ago. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (personal), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).