Portland faces Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Sacramento.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 23.8 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 125-99 on Jan. 9. CJ McCollum led Portland to the victory with 37 points and two steals.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (quad).