Evansville looks to extend streak vs Illinois St.

Illinois State (3-6, 0-3) vs. Evansville (6-5, 4-1)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks for its fifth straight conference win against Illinois State. Evansville's last MVC loss came against the Southern Illinois Salukis 63-57 on Dec. 27, 2020. Illinois State has dropped its last four games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Shamar Givance has averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is also a key contributor, putting up 11.3 points per game. The Redbirds are led by DJ Horne, who is averaging 13.8 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed just 61.6 points per game to MVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DJ: Horne has connected on 40.4 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He's also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 60.2 points and allowing 80.8 points during those contests. Evansville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MVC teams. The Purple Aces have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25