Gregg lifts Northwestern St. past McNeese St. 78-75

Jamaure Gregg registered 13 points as Northwestern State snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating McNeese State 78-75 on Saturday.

Jovan Zelenbaba had 13 points for Northwestern State (2-12, 1-2 Southland Conference). Trenton Massner added 13 points. Jairus Roberson had 10 points.

Keyshawn Feazell scored a career-high 22 points plus eight rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-5, 0-3). A.J. Lawson added 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jeremy Harrell had 12 points.

Dru Kuxhausen, who led the Cowboys in scoring entering the contest with 14.0 points per game, scored only 6 points. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

