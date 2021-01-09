La.-Lafeyette looks to sweep Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-4, 2-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-2, 2-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Lafayette. The teams last met on Jan. 8, when the Ragin' Cajuns shot 41 percent from the field en route to a two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock's Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 80.3 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 75.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MYLIK: Mylik Wilson has connected on 13 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Louisiana-Lafayette's Cedric Russell has attempted 75 3-pointers and connected on 30.7 percent of them, and is 6 of 20 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 55 of 85 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 76 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25