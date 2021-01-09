Detroit hosts Utah following overtime win against Phoenix

Utah Jazz (5-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Utah Jazz after the Pistons took down the Suns 110-105 in overtime.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-22 at home. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Utah finished 24-21 in Western Conference action and 21-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 108.8 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).