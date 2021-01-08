Wood scores 22 to lead Rockets to 132-90 rout of Orlando

Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) shoots as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Christian Wood scored 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-90 rout of the short-handed Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Houston was up by 29 at halftime and had extended the lead to 81-43 after consecutive 3-pointers by John Wall and P.J. Tucker with about five minutes left in the third.

The Magic looked nothing like the team that opened the season 6-2. Aaron Gordon sat out with a left hamstring injury in the team’s first game since guard Markelle Fultz sustained a season-ending knee injury in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.

A 3-pointer by James Harden ended his night and left the Rockets ahead by 36 after three, and a 3 by Ben McLemore extended the lead to 103-63 with about nine minutes remaining.

Houston’s starters didn’t play in the fourth quarter and coach Stephen Silas cleared the bench with about five minutes left and his team up 117-78.

The Rockets had six players score at least 10 points on a night they made a season-high 22 3s to snap a two-game skid.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Harden had 15 points and 13 assists, and Tucker added 15 points.

TIP-INS

Magic: Coach Steve Clifford said Gordon would return on Saturday night. ... Orlando made just 8 of 29 3-pointers.

Rockets: McLemore made his season debut on Friday after missing the beginning of the season in quarantine for COVID-19 reasons. He scored 15 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting. ... Danuel House missed his third straight game with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Dallas on Saturday and return home to play the Bucks before embarking on a six-game road trip.

Rockets: Host the Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday before going on the road for a pair of games against the Spurs.