N. Arizona looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Northern Arizona (2-6, 1-1) vs. Idaho (0-6, 0-3)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. Northern Arizona has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Vandals. Idaho's last win in the series came on March 1, 2018, a 66-52 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Arizona's Luke Avdalovic, Jay Green and Nik Mains have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. Shelton has accounted for 37 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Northern Arizona is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vandals have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Idaho has 38 assists on 61 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 27 of 72 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

