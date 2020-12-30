Maryland faces tough test vs No. 16 Michigan

No. 16 Michigan (7-0, 2-0) vs. Maryland (6-3, 1-2)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Maryland. Maryland has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Michigan has moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Nebraska last week.

SQUAD LEADERS: Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Livers have led the Wolverines. Dickinson has averaged 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Livers has put up 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Eric Ayala and Donta Scott. Ayala has averaged 14.7 points while Scott has put up 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AYALA: Ayala has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Terrapins are 0-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terps. Maryland has an assist on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25