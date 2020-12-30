Brown, Weber State visit Idaho State

Weber State (3-3, 1-1) vs. Idaho State (4-5, 1-1)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isiah Brown and Weber State will go up against Robert Ford III and Idaho State. The senior Brown has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. Ford, a junior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho State's Ford has averaged 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while Brayden Parker has put up 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Brown has averaged 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while Zahir Porter has put up 13.5 points.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Idaho State is 0-5 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96.3 points while giving up 49.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Wildcats have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

