Packers RB Jamaal Williams inactive for Titans game

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams won’t play Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his quadriceps in a victory over Carolina last week.

Williams, who had been listed as doubtful on the injury report, heads the list of inactive players for the NFC North champion Packers. Williams has 479 yards rushing and 236 yards receiving this season while teaming up with Aaron Jones in Green Bay’s backfield.

This marks the second game Williams has missed this season. He was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a 34-17 victory at San Francisco on Nov. 5.

Williams’ absence could create an opportunity for rookie A.J. Dillon, who gained 18 yards last week on his first and only carry since Nov. 1. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, spent more than a month on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers will have starting center Corey Linsley available for Sunday night’s game. Linsley was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a knee issue.

Joining Williams on the Packers’ inactive list are quarterback Jordan Love, safety Will Redmond, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and tight end Jace Sternberger.

Redmond and Sternberger already had been ruled out Friday as they recover from concussions.

The Titans’ list of inactive players includes running back Senorise Perry, cornerback Kristian Fulton, cornerback Kareem Orr, running back D’Onta Foreman, outside linebacker Derick Roberson and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.