Former France coach Domenech takes charge of Nantes

Former France coach Raymond Domenech is taking charge of Nantes, the struggling French club said Saturday.

Domenech has been given a contract as Nantes first-team coach until the end of the season. The club is languishing in 16th place in the top tier and enters the winter break without a win in eight games.

It is 27 years since Domenech last coached at club level, with Lyon.

Domenech’s tenure as France coach ended in humiliation at the World Cup in South Africa 10 years ago. The entire playing squad went on a training ground strike in the small town of Knysna in protest, after striker Nicolas Anelka was sent home for having insulted Domenech during his halftime team talk against Mexico.

Nantes has won eight French titles, but it has not been competitive for many years. Former coach Christian Gourcuff — whose son, midfielder Yoann Gourcuff, played at the 2010 World Cup under Domenech — was fired earlier this month.

Nantes resumes its relegation fight when it hosts fourth-place Rennes on Jan. 6.