Abogidi helps Washington St. beat Northwestern St. 62-52

Freshman Efe Abogidi had his third consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Washington State beat Northwestern State 62-52 on Wednesday to improve upon its best start in 13 years.

Washington State (8-0) won its first 14 games of the 2007-08 season.

Abogidi also had a career-high tying four blocks, including a pair in a 37-second span early in the second half. The 6-foot-10 Nigerian is averaging 16.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over the past three games.

Myles Warren scored eight points — including a 3-pointer that gave Washington State the lead for good about five minutes into the game — during a 17-0 run that made it 22-8 midway through the first half. Northwestern State had 16 points on 6-of-32 shooting at the break — the Demons' lowest-scoring half of the season.

Jairus Roberson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Northwest State (1-10). Senior Larry Owens added nine points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Demons, who played their third game in three days, have lost five in a row — including back-to-back losses against No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday and Tuesday.

Northwestern State scored eight of the first 10 second-half points to trim its deficit to 29-24 with 18:31 to play but Abogidi answered with a three-point play to spark a 13-2 run and the Demons got no closer.

Isaac Bonton had 13 points and three steals, Warren finished with 11 points and freshman Andrej Jakimovski grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for the Cougars. The 6-foot-8 Jakimovski, who had scored in double figures in three straight games, finished with three points on 0-for-8 shooting.

Washington State's Noah Williams left the court while he appeared to be holding his neck about 90 seconds into the game. He returned to start the second half but was limited to two points in 10 minutes. The 6-foot-5 guard went into the game averaging 14.5 points, including six in row scoring in double figures.