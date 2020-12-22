College baseball player’s body found in Florida apartment

Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old college baseball player.

The body of Derek Becker was found Sunday in an apartment near the Keiser University campus in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Police have released few details about the case.

In a statement on posted Twitter, Keiser University CEO and Chancellor Arthur Keiser said Becker attended the school’s flagship campus and played on the Seahawk baseball team. He attended Cohoes High School near Albany, New York.

Keiser Coach Brooke Fordyce said Becker was a standout baseball player and an exceptional friend and associate “to those whose lives he touched.” The school's website listed him as an infielder.

The team plans to celebrate his life during the upcoming baseball season.

School officials said in a statement that they are cooperating with West Palm Beach police. The shooting occurred at an off-campus apartment and officials said few students are on campus during the winter break.

Police are asking anyone with details about the case to call Crime Stoppers.