Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Tennessee St. routs Crowley’s Ridge College 90-68

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points off the bench to carry Tennessee State to a 90-68 win over Crowley’s Ridge College on Saturday night.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (1-3). Monty Johal added 12 points. Josh Linder had 10 points.

Bo Roberson had 15 points for the Pioneers. Kyle Moore added 11 points. K.J. Corder had 10 points and nine rebounds. Tyrell Ware had six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service