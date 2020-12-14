Kentucky hopes to end skid vs Detroit

Detroit (1-3) vs. Kentucky (1-4)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Detroit. Detroit knocked off Western Michigan by 10 on the road in its last outing. Kentucky lost 64-63 loss at home to Notre Dame in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Antoine Davis is averaging 18.3 points to lead the charge for the Titans. Matt Johnson is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Brandon Boston Jr., who is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTOINE: Davis has connected on 11.8 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 25 over his last three games. He's also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Kentucky has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three contests while Detroit has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Detroit offense has turned the ball over on 13.7 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 23.9 percent of all Kentucky possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Wildcats are ranked 295th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25