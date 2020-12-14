Mississippi beats Central Arkansas 68-54 in Boone’s return

Devontae Shuler scored 20 points, Luis Rodriguez had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mississippi beat Central Arkansas 68-54 on Monday night in the return of Rebel alum Anthony Boone.

Boone, the second-year coach for UCA, played for the Rebels from 1994-98 and was on the coaching staff from 1998-2000. His jersey was retired in 1998. The homecoming was supposed to happen in a season opener on Nov. 25, but the tournament was canceled.

Shuler scored 10 of Mississippi's final 16 points of the first half to help build a 35-23 lead. He had 14 points in the half.

Robert Allen added 12 points for Ole Miss (3-0), which is in the midst of playing four games in seven days. The Rebels are scheduled to face Middle Tennessee on Wednesday and Dayton on Saturday.

Rodriguez, who leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally with an 8.0 assist/turnover ratio, had four assists and one turnover. Mississippi entered ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (51.1 points) and turnovers forced (22.5 per game).

Rylan Bergersen scored 14 points for Central Arkansas (0-5), which turned it over 22 times. The Bears lost to Arkansas on Saturday, and face Mississippi on Wednesday, followed by No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 29.