Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Northwestern State routs Champion Christian College 77-44

The Associated Press

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Carvell Teasett came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Northwestern State to a 77-44 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday.

Robert Chougkaz had 13 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern State (1-5). Larry Owens added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jamaure Gregg had nine rebounds.

Xavier Legington had 11 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added nine rebounds, and Derrick Guinn had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service