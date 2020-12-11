No. 5 Kansas routs Omaha in final tune-up before Big 12 play

Creighton's Denzel Mahoney (34) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Lat Mayen (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) AP

Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points and fifth-ranked Kansas beat Omaha 95-50 on Friday night in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play.

Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points to help the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.

They largely cruised from the opening minute, unlike their last time out, when coach Bill Self’s crew needed Creighton’s best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays.

Wanjang Tut scored 14 points for the Mavericks (2-5).

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 98, NEBRASKA 74

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska.

The Bluejays (4-1) weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers (3-3) and leads the series 28-26. The Bluejays have won 13 straight regular-season home games against their in-state rival since losing in Omaha in 1995.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points. The Huskers committed 25 turnovers, and Creighton converted them into 38 points.

NO. 9 VILLANOVA 76, GEORGETOWN 63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Villanova past Georgetown in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (5-1) trailed by 18 early in the first half at Georgetown’s empty on-campus gym — a surprising deficit considering Villanova was a 11 1/2-point road favorite.

Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s early in the second that pulled Villanova within seven and another 3 that it at 50. Daniels hit one more 3 to give the Wildcats the lead.

Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (2-3) with 16 points.

NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 62, NORTH TEXAS 50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored 15 points and West Virginia rallied in the second half to beat North Texas.

The Mountaineers (5-1) trailed by eight points at halftime, then scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control. Taz Sherman added 13 points, and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds.

Javion Hamlet scored 15 points for North Texas (1-3).