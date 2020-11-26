Tabbs’ double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64

Boston College's Rich Kelly, left, and CJ Felder celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rhode Island, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. AP

Wynston Tabbs had his first career double-double, Steffon Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boston College beat Rhode Island 69-64 on Thursday night at the 2K Empire Classic.

Tabbs, a 6-foot-2 guard who missed all of last season (knee) after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in 2018-19, finished with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Rich Kelly — a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac — scored all of his 11 points in the second half for BC (1-1).

Fatts Russell led Rhode Island (1-1) with 23 points.

After Ishmael Leggett made a layup to give the Rams their biggest lead at 48-42, Luka Kraljevic and Kelly made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-1 run that gave BC a 52-49 lead when Makai Ashton-Langford hit two free throws with 8:43 to play.

Rhode Island shot 46% from the field, compared to 42% by the Eagles, but the Rams made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and 9-of-18 free throws. BC hit 20 of 34 (59%) from the foul line.

Jay Heath, who scored 16 points in BC's season-opening loss to No. 3 Villanova, did not play (foot). Heath led the team in scoring (13.7 per game) as a freshman last season.

Tabbs hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles their biggest lead at 29-21 with 5:18 left in the first half but Rhode Island scored 10 of the next 11 points to take a one-point lead into the break.