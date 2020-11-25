Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable

Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Lions receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Golladay and Amendola missed last weekend's loss at Carolina with hip injuries. Running back D'Andre Swift also missed that game because of a concussion. He's questionable for Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is also out for the Lions, along with defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin).

The Lions also put tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, activated wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad and elevated defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive back Dee Virgin from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. Vaitai has dealt with a foot injury recently.

