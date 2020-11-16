All-Carolina College Football Poll: Sam Howell for Heisman? If only UNC was undefeated

This space this week is dedicated to Sam Howell, who was quite fun to watch Saturday during North Carolina’s victory against Wake Forest. You could call it a stunning comeback for the Tar Heels, but this sort of thing isn’t at all that stunning anymore — not the fourth-quarter heroics; not the video-game-like statistics from Howell.

Even still, Saturday was something special for the Tar Heels’ sophomore: 550 yards passing (a UNC record), six passing touchdowns (another UNC record) and another rushing, which happened to be the go-ahead score during UNC’s rally. If the Tar Heels were undefeated — and they’re not that far off — Howell would likely be among the Heisman favorites.

As it is, he’s the latest in a long line of enviable quarterbacks who’ve come through the Carolinas. Can any region in the country put together as strong of a list of quarterbacks who’ve made their name in North and South Carolina? Don’t think so.

In the past 20 years, that list would include Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson from N.C. State, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson and, now, Howell. And that’s not even including Marquise Williams, who had a brilliant 2015 at UNC, and Mitch Trubisky, who became a No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Carolinas have been blessed with a bounty of quarterback riches. Onto the poll:

1. Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: off

Up next: at Florida State, Saturday

Remember when Clemson-Florida State was an actual, legitimately fun rivalry? Wasn’t all that long ago. But now, Clemson has won five straight and the past three haven’t been particularly close — especially the past two, with the Tigers winning by a combined 80 points. Will this one be closer? Not likely.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

2. North Carolina (6-2, 6-2 ACC)

Previous ranking: T-2

Last week: W vs. Wake Forest, 59-53

Up next: vs. Notre Dame, Nov. 27

Couldn’t help but have some flashbacks on Saturday to the Tar Heels of circa 2012 or ‘13, when they were capable of putting up 50 points ... and still losing. That might just be UNC’s reality until the younger talent on defense develops, but chances are it’ll be a fun ride along the way.

3. Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt)

Previous ranking: T-2

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Appalachian State, Saturday

The Chanticleers’ game against Troy was canceled last weekend, another casualty of the virus in this strange pandemic season. As it turns out, Coastal had a week off before its most important game of the season, which happens to be this weekend against App. Coastal is 0-6 all-time against the Mountaineers, including a 19-point defeat a year ago.

4. Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W vs. Georgia State, 17-13

Up next: at Coastal Carolina, Saturday

Scary times for the Mountaineers late in their victory Saturday, what with their starting quarterback, Zac Thomas, leaving in an ambulance after taking a hard hit. He’s OK, though, and App prevailed — and now comes a monumental game between the Carolinas’ premier non-Power 5 conference teams (both of which are better than several of those teams, anyway).

T-5. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: at North Carolina, 59-53

Up next: at Duke, Saturday

Fair to say that in their forthcoming nightmares, Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons will see Howell lofting touchdown pass after touchdown pass to Tar Heels receivers running freely — again and again and again. Can make the argument that Wake has overachieved, anyway, but blowing a commanding lead at UNC will sting for a while.

T-5. N.C. State (5-3, 5-3 ACC)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W vs. Florida State, 38-22

Up next: vs. Liberty, Saturday

Chances are, when State scheduled Liberty it probably wasn’t expecting that it’d turn out to be among its most challenging-looking games, at least on paper. But here the Wolfpack finds itself. It has already been a good bounce-back season for Dave Doeren and his team, and a victory Saturday could be the difference between a decent and very good season.

7. South Carolina (2-5, 2-5 SEC)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: L at Mississippi, 59-42

Up next: vs. Missouri, Saturday

All around the country, colleges and universities are facing a financial struggle because of the pandemic. There have been furloughs and job losses. Schools have cut sports. No matter what, though, an SEC school will always find a way to come up with the money to send an underperforming football coach packing, as South Carolina has done with Will Muschamp.

8. Duke (2-6, 1-6 ACC)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday

We’ve reached the portion of the poll where you have to wonder what’s keeping these teams going, and motivated. The Blue Devils’ meeting against Wake Forest on Saturday should provide an indication of their psyche. Duke doesn’t have much to play for, other than pride, and amid this strange season you do have to wonder even how much that matters.

9. Charlotte (2-3, 2-1, Conference USA)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: off

Up next: at Marshall, Saturday

Welp. Another week, another cancellation. You have to feel at this point for the 49ers, whose season has been a not-all-too-humorous comedy of errors, full of canceled games and off weeks due to the virus. Charlotte is supposed to have three games remaining but, after everything it has experienced, it’d be stunning if it has a chance to play them all.

10. East Carolina (1-6, 1-5 AAC)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: L at Cincinnati, 55-17

Up next: at Temple, Saturday

See the commentary for Duke, except replace Duke with East Carolina, and Wake Forest with Temple. We didn’t think the Pirates would be all that competitive at Cincinnati and, well, the Pirates weren’t. The good news for ECU is that there’s a real chance for a victory against Temple, which has been equally hapless this season.