Jets’ Darnold, Williams officially out vs. Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. AP

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams were both inactive against the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Both players had been listed Saturday as doubtful for the game.

Joe Flacco was making the start at quarterback for the 0-8 Jets in place of Darnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Darnold missed two games last month when he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver. He played in two games after returning, but took a hard hit to the shoulder last Sunday at Kansas City.

Darnold remained in the game and finished. But he sat out practice Thursday and was limited Friday, and didn't like how he felt during the session. He didn't practice Saturday.

Williams, who has been a bright spot in his second season, is dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him all week.

Also inactive for the Jets were: kicker Sam Ficken, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman, offensive lineman Cameron Clark and rookie quarterback James Morgan. Sergio Castillo will handle the placekicking duties for the third straight game as Ficken continues to cover from an injured right groin.

Wide receivers Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) were playing, marking the first time this season all three projected starters — including rookie Denzel Mims — would be on the field together in a game.

New England had no surprise scratches, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (elbow/shoulder/knee) and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) previously ruled out.

Also inactive for the Patriots were: running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Dalton Keene and quarterback Brian Hoyer.