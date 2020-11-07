Grear has 4 TDs, Angelo St. beats Abilene Christian 34-21

Alfred Grear ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lead Division II-member Angelo State over Abilene Christian 34-21 on Saturday night.

Grear had touchdown runs of 68, 61, 4 and 1 yard, and Zach Bronkhorst tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Justin Pegues as Angelo State jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Grear entered the game with a team-high 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns. It was the last game of the fall season for the Rams (2-2).

Abilene Christian (1-4) pulled to 28-21 midway through the third quarter, but Grear broke loose for the 68-yard score with 2:10 remaining.

Peyton Mansell threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lewis for Abilene Christian. Jermiah Dobbins had 57 yard rushing with a pair of touchdown runs.

Angelo State leads the series 29-23-1, but had lost 10 of the last 12.