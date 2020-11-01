Castellanos has 3 goals and an assist; NYC beats Red Bulls

Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 5-2 on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old Castellanos opened the scoring in the 12th minute, heading home a long entry from Maximiliano Moralez. Castellanos converted from the penalty spot in the 76th to make it 4-2 and slipped a rising half-volley inside the post in the 84th. He was four multi-goal games.

New York City (11-8-3) has won three in a row for the third time this season and the second since Sept. 26.

Alexander Ring gave NYCFC the lead for good with a left-footer from outside the area that skimmed the bottom of the cross bar in the 51st minute.

The Red Bulls (8-9-5) had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Brian White rolled a one-touch shot from just outside the top of the area inside the post to tie it in the 18th minute and Cristian Cásseres Jr. first-timed a ball from White, deflecting it off a defender into the corner of the net in the 38th to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead.

Gary Mackay-Stevens ran onto a ball from a Castellanos and bounced it off goalkeeper Ryan Meara into the net to make it 2-2 in the 42nd minute. It was Mackay-Stevens' first goal this season and second of his career.