Oklahoma State receives NCAA notice of possible infraction

The NCAA warned Oklahoma State on Friday that it may be guilty of a major infraction tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.

The school released the NCAA’s notice that alleges Evans “engaged in unethical conduct” from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting at least $18,150 in bribes from financial advisors Marty Blazer and Munish Sood. The NCAA said the money was paid in exchange for Evans' agreement to arrange meetings between the advisers and players and influence them to retain their financial advisory and business management services.

The school said it agreed with the NCAA. Evans was sentenced in June to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the case.

The NCAA also said those in authority “condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded” Evans’ conduct and believes the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans. Oklahoma State has asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position on the level of violation.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We’re disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the news more than two years ago. We look forward to presenting our case on the level of violation to the NCAA.”

The school said it believes only Evans benefited from the bribes and asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position, adding that Evans was fired within days of the filing of federal charges against him and others after an FBI investigation into the scheme.

The NCAA also found that a then-member of the basketball team received $300 from Evans. Oklahoma State said the player reported it to the school, and the school self-reported to the NCAA in October 2017. The student-athlete’s eligibility was restored, and he never competed while ineligible.