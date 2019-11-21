No. 17 Villanova routs Middle Tennessee in Myrtle Beach

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) and Middle Tennessee State guard Antonio Green (55) struggle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and No. 17 Villanova routed Middle Tennessee 98-69 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3s, Justin Moore had 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats (3-1) win their second straight following a loss at No. 10 Ohio State.

Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-2).

NO. 24 BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.

Lunden McDay scored 16 points for the Bobcats (3-2).