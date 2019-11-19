Ajayi lifts South Alabama past Spring Hill 98-72

Josh Ajayi had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Tyreke Locure added 20 points as South Alabama easily beat Division II-opponent Spring Hill 98-72 on Tuesday night.

Andre Fox had 16 points for South Alabama (3-2). Trhae Mitchell added 11 points and five assists and Locure also had five assists.

Jordan McIllwain had 21 points for the Badgers. Dwight Harris added 13 points and eight rebounds. Chase Shellman had 10 points and five assists.

Both schools are located in Mobile.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

South Alabama plays Northeastern on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25