Fritz scores in final second to give Canisius 83-81 win
Malik Johnson fed Jacco Fritz as he cut toward the basket for the winning layup as time expired and Canisius got its first win of the season, beating Bucknell 83-81 on Saturday night.
The teams swapped the lead throughout the second half with Andrew Funk giving Bucknell an 81-79 lead after he drained a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in the game. Johnson followed with a jumper to tie. Bucknell was setting up a play when Avi Toomer lost the ball out of bounds with seven seconds remaining. The Golden Grifffins then took the victory when Johnson zipped a pass to Fritz on his way to the winning bucket.
Johnson finished with a career-best 27 points while dishing out six assists. Jordan Henderson also had a career high with 17 points. Fritz finished with 12 for Canisius (1-2).
Toomer drained 3 of 5 from distance to total 20 points as Bucknell (2-2) nailed 15 of 30 from beyond the arc. Funk added 15 points.
Canisius will host St. Bonaventure next Saturday. Bucknell will be at Penn State on Tuesday.
