Riddle scores 15 to carry Morehead St. over Spalding 92-44

Malik Riddle came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Morehead State to a 92-44 win over Division III member Spalding on Thursday night.

Ta'lon Cooper had 12 points for Morehead State (2-0). Justin Thomas added 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. Djimon Henson had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Xavier Gari had 17 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaiquan Edwards added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Morehead State takes on Presbyterian on the road next Thursday.

