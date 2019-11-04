Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants again

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, center, celebrates with wide receiver Tavon Austin after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo

Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass of the game and threw three touchdown passes, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 37-18 victory over the New York Giants in a Monday night game briefly delayed by an elusive black cat.

Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a much-needed 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He added a 15-yarder to Michael Gallup and a 45-yarder to Amari Cooper in the fourth as Dallas (5-3) beat New York (2-7) for the sixth straight time.

Brett Maher kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half that gave Dallas the lead for good after falling behind 12-3 in the second quarter. Jourdan Lewis scored on a 63-yard fumble return in the final seconds.