Hubbard’s 223 yards, 2 TDs lead Oklahoma St past TCU 34-27

Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Chuba Hubbard ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to help Oklahoma State defeat TCU 34-27 on Saturday.

Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 192 yards in the second half. He became the first player to rush for 200 yards against TCU in Gary Patterson's 19-year run as head coach.

"When Chuba gets through there, nobody can catch him," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "That makes him different than other players."

Spencer Sanders passed for 158 yards and ran for 88 and Dillon Stoner caught three passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12), who became become bowl eligible for 14th straight year.

Oklahoma State played without star receiver Tylan Wallace, who reportedly tore an ACL during the week. Gundy said Wallace is out for the season.

Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State's defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Max Duggan passed for 258 yards and rushed for 86 for TCU (4-4, 2-3), but he threw three interceptions.

"That quarterback is a good player," Gundy said. "He's going to be a good player in this league. This league's going to be tired of him over the next two or three years."

Stoner caught touchdown passes of 57 and 22 yards in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 17-3 lead. Duggan ran for a touchdown and threw for another to help TCU make it a 17-all game at halftime.

Hubbard broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The fourth-longest run in Oklahoma State history gave the Cowboys take a 24-17 lead.

"I just saw the hole and hit it," Hubbard said. "The offensive line did a great job, we had a great offensive scheme, everyone on offense and defense played their butts off and it all just came together."

Hubbard later took off for a 62-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 31-17 edge.

TCU's Sewo Olonilua's 1-yard touchdown run cut Oklahoma State's lead to 31-24 with 7:11 to play. Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola nailed a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left to extend the Cowboys' lead to 10.

TCU's Jonathan Song made a field goal in the final minute, but Oklahoma State recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

"I think we're starting to grow up, but when you go on the road, you can't make mistakes," Patterson said.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs entered the day having allowed just 103.7 yards rushing per game, but surrendered 307 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned they could beat a solid team without Wallace and still run the ball well when everyone expected it to go to Hubbard. They also might have found a new go-to receiver in Stoner.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas on Nov. 16.