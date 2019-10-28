Sacramento takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (2-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

Sacramento aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Denver.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.3 last season.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 52.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.