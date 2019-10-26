No. 6 Penn State handles Michigan State 28-7

Penn State receiver KJ Hamler, left, and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrate Hamler's touchdown reception against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. AP Photo

Pat Freiermuth scored the game's first two touchdowns.

Turned out that was all No. 6 Penn State really needed against Michigan State's anemic offense.

Freiermuth and the Nittany Lions would add more points later, and unbeaten Penn State beat the Spartans 28-7 on Saturday. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes on a rainy day, and the Nittany Lions avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons.

"I'm very excited that we're undefeated still, and that's the only goal I've had all season and I plan on going through the whole season doing that," Clifford said.

The Spartans (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.

Penn State (8-0, 5-0) moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams Nov. 9 at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions had lost five of their previous six against Michigan State.

Clifford's first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler's 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half — plus a successful 2-point conversion — made it 21-0.

A fumbled punt by Michigan State set up Clifford's 6-yard touchdown toss to Freiermuth in the third quarter. Then the Spartans finally scored for the first time in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 2 seconds of game time. Brian Lewerke found Cody White for a 49-yard pass, and Anthony Williams scored on a 4-yard run.

"From my perspective, we need to execute better," Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. "There are things that we can do from a call situation, but we've got the same — a lot of the same plays are the same plays that other people run as well, timing and who to go to and those type of things. But we'll look at everything."

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions haven't won the Land Grant Trophy that often lately, but they had an easy time Saturday. Last weekend, Penn State nearly let a 21-point lead slip away in a win over Michigan. The Nittany Lions had no problems holding on to their big advantage against the Spartans.

"We were able to score enough early on in the first half before things got too messy to be able to get a win. I'm pleased with that," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "The bye week is coming at a tremendous time for us."

Michigan State: The Spartans might not be as bad as these past three opponents made them look, but they're struggling just to reach a bowl, and the offense is showing no signs of being able to function effectively against good teams.

EJECTION

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions had nine penalties for 104 yards.

ROUGH STRETCH

The was the third time in school history that Michigan State played three straight games against teams in the AP top 10. It didn't go any better the previous two times. In 1970, the Spartans lost 29-0 to Notre Dame, 29-0 to Ohio State and 34-20 to Michigan. The 1972 Michigan State team lost 51-6 to Southern California, 16-0 to Notre Dame and 10-0 to Michigan.

"We just got to loosen up," Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. "We carry a lot of pressure, put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We want to be the best. It kind of wears on you. We had to go back to the basics, just have fun, just trusting our job. Second half, I feel for the most part, we did that. We competed."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 5 Oklahoma's loss to unranked Kansas State gives Penn State a chance to move up.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are off next weekend before traveling to play Minnesota.

Michigan State: The Spartans also have an open date — their second in three weeks. They host Illinois on Nov. 9.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

