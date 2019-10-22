Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history.

The Spartans took the top spot on 60 of 65 ballots in results released Monday. Kentucky was No. 2 with two first-place votes, while third-ranked Kansas received the other three.

Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks all-time in the AP poll before Monday, but never to start a season.

Tom Izzo's Spartans return star Cassius Winston, along with starters Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry from a 32-win team that reached the Final Four.

Duke is ranked fourth, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.

Reigning national champion Virginia starts at No. 11.

NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England's blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.

They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

MIAMI (AP) — Dolphins safety Bobby McCain will be disciplined by the team for a verbal confrontation with a 13-year-old boy and for allegedly spitting in the face of another Bills fan following Miami's loss at Buffalo.

Coach Brian Flores said he discussed the incident with McCain on Monday, the day after the Dolphins' 31-21 loss. Flores wouldn't say whether McCain will miss playing time as part of the discipline.

Erie County Sheriff spokesman Scott Zylka confirms that police are investigating fans' complaints, working with the Bills and the NFL in reviewing stadium security video. The Buffalo News first reported the investigation.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months.

Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired on Monday. The club says his recovery will last six to eight weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. He missed New Orleans' final exhibition game in New York last Friday night.

The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after one season in college, during which he averaged 22.6 points and was voted to the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Defensive Team. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

He was projected to start immediately at forward for New Orleans, alongside guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama is about to experience life without Tua Tagovailoa — at least for one game.

For the first time in two seasons, the top-ranked Crimson Tide are preparing for a game with somebody other than Tagovailoa leading the offense. Mac Jones will take the reins Saturday night against Arkansas while Tagovailoa recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for much of the Tennessee game.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Mac," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. "With a week of preparation, I think he'll do a lot better in this game."

With Alabama still favored by 33 points over the Razorbacks, the big question is, Will Tagovailoa be back in time for the Nov. 9 game against No. 2 LSU as he pledged to teammates after the Tennessee game ? There is an open date in between games and Tagovailoa is familiar with the recovery process from the procedure he had done on Sunday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not with the team and won't play in the Cornhuskers' home game against Indiana on Saturday.

Coach Scott Frost announced Washington's status Monday, stopping short of calling it a suspension. Frost said he didn't see Washington being part of the team's plans in the "immediate future."

Washington has been held out of the first halves of two games for disciplinary reasons. Frost didn't disclose a reason for Washington's absence but said players are expected to meet certain standards in order to play. Frost said Washington's absence is not related to child pornography charges he faces in California.

Frost said Washington has not practiced since the Huskers' loss at Minnesota on Oct. 12. The Huskers were idle this past Saturday.

GOLF

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) —Jason Day won the inaugural "The Challenge: Japan Skins" game on Monday, beating Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama.

Day won eight skins and $210,000. Woods had five skins and $60,000 with McIlroy taking four and winning $60,000. Matsuyama won only one skin and $20,000.

It was Woods' first event after surgery two months ago, the fifth on his left knee. He'll get a stiffer test at the Zozo Championship that opens Thursday — the first-ever full PGA Tour event in Japan.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions' three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Jimenez made nine birdies on the County Club of Virginia's James River course and beat second round co-leader Tommy Tolles by two shots. Tolles made an eagle on the par-5 last hole to finish at 4 under and beat Colin Montgomerie by one shot and earn a spot in the second event in the playoffs.

Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, the other co-leader after two rounds, finished five shots back.

Austin was on his way to a possible second-place finish at 8 under after 16 holes, but he three-putted the final two holes.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer has awarded its 29th franchise to Sacramento.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced the league's newest team Monday, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sacramento Republic FC is set to begin play in 2022.

The team's ownership group includes lead investor Ron Burkle, an owner of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as entertainment executive Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle, an investor in the NBA's Sacramento Kings who has spearheaded the bid for MLS expansion since 2014.

The addition of Burkle and Alvarez earlier this year accelerated negotiations. The Sacramento Republic currently plays in the lower-tier USL Championship league.

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk as rivals for the 2019 Ballon d'Or award. But not Neymar.

When the long list of 30 candidates was announced Monday — in the city where Neymar has played for more than two years at Paris Saint-Germain — the Brazil star's name was missing from the nominations by a global voting panel of journalists.

Messi and Ronaldo's 10-year grip on the individual award organized by France Football magazine was broken by Luka Modric last December.

Modric is also absent one year after he swept the Ballon d'Or and FIFA best player awards after a stellar 2018 with Real Madrid and Croatia.

Messi won his sixth FIFA award last month, edging Van Dijk who starred in Liverpool's Champions League-winning team.

TENNIS

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt says he has been willing to overlook Nick Kyrgios's recent outbursts on the ATP Tour to select the talented but wayward star in his team for the revamped Davis Cup finals.

Kyrgios is currently serving six months' probation on the ATP tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament in August and calling the ATP "pretty corrupt" during this year's US Open.

The suspended sentence applies only to the ATP Tour and not the Davis Cup and Hewitt is confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios will be on his best behavior at the 18-team world finals in Madrid from Nov. 18 to 24.

Hewitt said Kyrgios's latest ban had not affected his decision to select the player in a strong Australian team, drawn in a group with Belgium and Colombia.

TRACK AND FIELD

Four-time Olympian and New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan says she is retiring from competitive running to become a coach.

Flanagan made the announcement on social media on Monday, saying she has only one regret: "I regret I can't do it all over again."

A native of Marblehead, Massachusetts, whose mother was the first woman to break 2 hours, 50 minutes in the marathon, Flanagan won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics. She won the New York Marathon in 2017, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 40 years.

Flanagan said she will be working with the Nike Bowerman Track Club.

In a pair of Instagram posts , Flanagan said, "I have felt my North Star shifting, my passion and purpose is no longer about MY running; it's more and more about those around me."