Islanders visit the Jets following overtime victory

New York Islanders (3-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-4-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Winnipeg after the Islanders beat St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall a season ago while going 25-12-4 at home. The Jets averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-14-3 on the road. The Islanders averaged 2.7 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

Thursday's meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Islanders won the last matchup 4-1.

Jets Injuries: Mark Letestu: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).