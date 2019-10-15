Montreal hosts conference foe Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads to Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal went 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 25-12-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canadiens compiled a .907 save percentage while allowing 2.8 goals on 31.0 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay went 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division action and 30-9-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning allowed 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).

Lightning Injuries: None listed.